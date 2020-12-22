Noida road rage incident: Two held for death of 14-year-old boy

noida

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:44 IST

Noida: Two men in their late twenties were nabbed by the police on Monday in connection with the assault on a 14-year-old boy who succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

The incident was reported on December 18 from the Naya Gaon area under Phase 2 police station. The victim, Rohit who was a class 8 student, was helping his elder brother with their vegetable cart at the time of the incident, the police said.

The suspects were identified as Likhit Raghav and Ashish Singh, natives of Bulandshahr and Bijnore, respectively.

According to the police, the suspects were on their motorcycle purchasing vegetables when Rohit’s cart hit their vehicle. This resulted in the duo abusing and manhandling the teenager, but after the intervention of other local vendors, they left the spot only to return a few minutes later armed with sticks, the police said.

Police officials said that the two hit Rohit brutally with the sticks and fled the spot when other vendors called the police.

“The boy was taken to a nearby primary health centre from where he was rushed to the district hospital in Sector 30. He was then referred to a higher centre in Delhi where he died during treatment on Sunday,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

He said that the suspects were living in the same area and absconding since the incident. They were nabbed on Monday from near the Kulesra bus stand, the police said, adding that the stick used to hit the boy and the motorcycle were recovered from them.

The suspects were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 482 (using a false property mark) and 414 (assisting in concealment or disposal of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at Phase 2 police station.

The duo was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.

Rohit was the youngest of three siblings and lived in Greater Noida with his family. The body was handed over to the family following the autopsy, the police said.