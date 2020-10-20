Noida’s first shooting academy to offer scholarships to women

noida

Noida: A shooting academy located in Dadri, the district’s first, has planned to offer scholarships to at least 10 women candidates. The academy, started by Lt (retd) Satendra Kumar, 46, a retired navy officer in Dadri, was inaugurated on Saturday by the Noida police commissioner.

The academy – Satendra Kumar Shooting Academy LLP – is spread over an acre and is equipped with multiple air pistols, kits, sportswear, etc. “We have developed three shooting ranges – 10, 25 and 50 metre. The campus is environment friendly. We have collaborated with the Noida police for the Mission Shakti programme and are going to offer training to budding women sportspersons at an affordable fee. We will also select 10 aspiring and meritorious women candidates and offer them scholarships,” said Kumar, who is a recipient of the Arjuna award (1998), the Khel Ratna award (2016) and Uttar Pradesh government’s Laxman award (2020).

Both men and women can train at the academy, however, scholarships are available only for women.

There is no age limit however there are four training groups – youth (below 18 years), junior (18-21 years), open (21-60 years) and veteran (above 60 years), added Kumar, who took voluntary retirement from service in July 2019.

Alok Singh, police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that budding women shooters recommended by the Noida police will be provided training on a preferential basis.

The Noida police commissionerate on Monday tweeted a number – 9364444999 – on which interested candidates can call for information on training at the academy.

On Mission Shakti, he said that the initiative is getting a good response from the public.

“The programme is a comprehensive effort by the state government, and the local police and administration. This exercise needs the involvement of multiple departments at the field level. The programme comprises four steps - awareness generation, women empowerment, enforcement, and prosecution,” he said.

Talking about the LED screen-equipped van that was flagged off on Saturday, he said: “The van visits different places in rural and urban areas and relays information, through which locals connect to officials at the DCP level via video conference and share their issues or grievances,” he said.

The commissioner said that the police have also planned to empower women by teaching them unarmed combat. “We will impart self-defence/judo training to women. We will also impart professional training to help them get jobs, in order to empower them. We are figuring out the modalities for this programme so that they can become self dependent,” he said.

“We will also provide training to men and sensitise them that it is not manly to harass a woman. They will be sensitised to treat women with respect,” the commissioner told HT.

On enforcement, he said that the Anti-Romeo Squads are continuing their drive and are taking action against men for unwanted behaviour. “We have also planned to take action against suspects named in serious offences. We have designated officials to assiduously chase such suspects to ensure early prosecution,” he said.

Special unit for combat being readied

Singh said the Noida police personnel are given short term courses where they refresh their skills in handling weapons.

“They are trained to deal with multiple contingencies such as hostage situations, combat, riot, etc. We are also developing a special unit to deal with combat situations. The unit is undergoing training in the district. They will be professionally trained to tackle the toughest of situations. We will share more details once their training is over,” he said.