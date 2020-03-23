Noida’s new hospital has 88 in quarantine from Delhi-NCR

noida

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:04 IST

The Noida authority’s newly built 300-bed hospital in Sector 39 that has been made a quarantine facility now houses 88 patients, mostly from outside Noida. Officials said the patients have returned from foreign countries such as China and Italy, among others.

The building was meant for the district hospital and was built with a budget of ₹347 crore, but before operations could start, it was turned into a quarantine facility given the Covid-19 threat. The UP government and the Noida authority are also planning to develop the hospital on the lines of All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) lines to cater to Western UP residents, who currently have to visit Delhi for specialised care.

On March 17, the Noida authority disinfected and sanitised this newly built building before opening it as a quarantine facility the same day.

“We have 88 patients currently at this facility from different locations. They are in quarantine for 14 days. We have a total of 200 beds and we are taking care of the patients well,” BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar district, said.

Work on this building started on May 2014 and it was supposed to be ready by 2017. However, the project missed many deadlines.

“We are happy that this building is being utilised in a time of crisis,” a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media, said.

If anyone would test positive after 14 days, then (s)he will be admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida that has a 10-bed isolation facility for Covid-19 patients, Singh said. Noida’s paediatric institute in Sector 33 has 50 beds for quarantine patients, officials said.

Till March 23, seven cases of Covid-19 are being treated at Greater Noida’s GIMS facility.

.