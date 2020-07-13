Noida school teen death: Family suspect foul play, write to Haryana CM

noida

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:37 IST

The family of a 14-year-old Haryana girl —who was found hanging in her Noida-based boarding school on July 3 — have written to state chief minister alleging foul play in the incident that was dubbed as suicide by hostel authorities. Noida police, however, said they had not received a complaint yet..

According to the family members, the incident took place around 5.30am on July 3 when they received a call from their eldest daughter’s boarding school that is under Sector 49 police station’s jurisdiction.

“They wouldn’t tell us anything. They simply asked us to come there at the earliest. We immediately rushed to the spot. What we saw there filled us with horror. Our daughter’s body was hanging from a fan. It had turned blue. The hostel management took our phones away and told us that she had taken her own life. They even claimed that she had left a suicide note behind,” said the girl’s mother.

The family, however,say that they have strong reasons to believe that their daughter did not kill herself and there is foul play involved. They said she might have been murdered and the school was trying to stage it as a suicide to cover up the matter. They further alleged that the school forced them to sign a non-disclosure and the body was cremated, without the police being informed.

The matter came to light after a video of the girl’s mother recounting the entire incident went viral.

According to the mother, her daughter was in Class 10 and was studying at the school along with her younger sister and brother. The family had dropped the kids off at school on June 18 for their final exams

In the alleged suicide note recovered from the spot, the girl has apparently stated that no one should be blamed for her actions.

The Noida schoolon their part, however, denied all allegations of foul play.

“Her body was found hanging. She and her siblings had been dropped off by the family here and even after all exams were postponed, they did not take the kids back, saying that they were better off here. She had a fight with her younger sister and was troubled with problems at home. The situation was explained to the family when they came and everything happened with their consent. These allegations are baseless,” said a member of the school management committee.

Noida police said they were looking into the matter.

“We have contacted the school as well as the family. A suicide note was recovered and all evidence is being examined. We will register a case as soon as the family files a complaint with us. We will also send an assistant commissioner of police ranked officer to speak with them if needed,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.