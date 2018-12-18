Noida school wall collapse case: Dead student’s family hire tempo to carry body

Parents of 7-year-old Vivek, who lost his life in a wall collapse incident on Monday, had a harrowing time even in their time of grief. They were not even provided with an ambulance to carry the body from the mortuary to their home on Monday. Tired of waiting, the family hired a tempo to carry the body back home to Salarpur village.

Dinesh Yadav, Vivek’s father, was angry with the administration for allowing illegal schools to function in the district. “I have no hope that the officials will do something; they couldn’t even provide us an ambulance to carry the body of our son. Police at the mortuary told us to manage by ourselves and refused to arrange an ambulance. I have lost my youngest son for no fault of his. We want the culprits to be punished and a monetary compensation to take care of my other children,” Yadav, who owns a tailoring business in Salarpur, said.

Vivek’s mother was in a state of shock after the incident and was inconsolable. “I had three children (two boys and a girl) and the youngest one is no more. Vivek was a very chirpy child and he loved studying. I still can’t believe that he won’t be coming back home ever,” Sheila, his mother, said.

Dev Singh, father of Bhupendra, the second child who was killed in the wall collapse, had no knowledge that the school was running illegally. “We are poor people and sending our children to schools itself is a big thing for us. I did not know that the school was illegal. It is the responsibility of the administration to ensure the safety of students. Whatever they do now, I have lost my son,” Singh, a vegetable seller, said.

The disheartened parents and their family members blocked the Dadri Main Road and raised slogans against the administration. Vivek’s body, covered in a white cloth, was kept on the road. Police had to reach the spot and pacify protesters.

“The administration has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of Vivek and Bhupendra. We will be making arrests in the matter soon,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer 3, said.

