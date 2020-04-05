Noida: Schools, colleges not to ask for fee from parents during lockdown period

noida

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:42 IST

Taking serious note of parents’ concern regarding fee notices from various schools and colleges in the midst of the nationwide lockdown to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has directed all schools and educational institutes not to ask for fees from parents till the 21-day lockdown is over.

District magistrate Suhas LY said if people are not able to submit their wards’ fees during the lockdown period, it won’t affect the students’ enrollment to online classes, being offered by different educational institutes.

“If any school is found to have compelled guardians to pay fees during the lockdown period, the school head will either have to face one year’s imprisonment or will have to pay monetary fine, or both. If the fee notices appear to be causing loss to the masses, the jail term could be extended to two years for the errant school heads,” he said.

Welcoming this order, Yatendra Kasana, president of Noida parents’ association, said the step will provide respite to the parents who have repeatedly been asked by schools to deposit the fees. “We have raised this demand with the district administration that parents must be given some exemption from paying the fees for the first quarter of the present academic session in this time of crisis. It has come as a big relief as schools had been asking for fees which were hiked exuberantly, beyond the permissible limit of 8%. This order will certainly bring relief to the thousands of people who are facing a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Kasana added that this order will also give respite to all those parents who were apprehensive about getting permissions for online classes for their wards from their respective schools.

When contacted, Kamini Bhasin, the principal of Delhi Public School in Sector-30, who is also the president of Noida unaided schools’ association and a member of the district fee regulatory committee, said her school is following all guidelines issued by the district administration. “We have neither compelled the parents to deposit the fees nor has it been hiked beyond the permissible limit,” she said.

When asked about other unaided schools of the district, she said the unaided schools’ association is a platform to discuss various issues. “We can’t force other schools to follow us. However, I do not know whether other schools are following the district administration’s guidelines,” she said.

The DM, earlier, had also asked landlords in the district not to compel tenants to pay their monthly rentals and urged them not to ask the renters to vacate if they fail to make payments.