Noida traffic police will seek 300 marshals to tackle congestion

The traffic police have sought 300 additional traffic marshals to decongest 40 choke points in the city, expecting increased congestion due to traffic diversions planned for various infrastructure projects.

Currently, traffic officials, including 70 marshals, are deployed at 55 points across the city. With the Metro and underpass construction work underway on various roads, and the ongoing NH-24 widening work, several traffic diversions will be required soon, leading to bottlenecks across the city.

From 6am on Saturday, one such traffic diversion will become operational to facilitate Metro construction work. The road connecting Chhijarsi Sector 63 to Tata Motors/Ayush Motors intersection will be closed to public. This diversion is expected to continue for the next six months till the Metro construction ends.

Alternatively, commuters travelling from Ghaziabad, NH-24 (NH-9), to Noida via Chhijarsi can use the Model Town road. Commuters travelling from Sector 63 in Noida to Delhi and Ghaziabad can also use the same stretch.

Officials said other such diversions will also be required soon as there are various infrastructure projects on in the city. Most of these projects are expected to be ready in the next six months to a year.

“We have asked the department to provide 300 more marshals who can be used to manage congestion. We will be discussing this in our next meeting,” Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic), said.

Officials said that there are 112 points identified in the city that require traffic police deployment. These are congestion-prone areas and enforcement on these roads is essential. However, the traffic police do not have enough personnel to man these points. Hence, more marshals are being requisitioned. The marshals are usually retired army officers who are now helping with traffic management.

“We are going to face more congestion in the coming few months. We are trying our best to get more people and deploy them on roads and intersections where we expect the congestion to worsen in the coming months. Such congestion occurs as people take time to get used to new routes and plans,” Jha said.

Traffic advisory for Saturday:

From 6am on Saturday, the road connecting Chhijarsi Sector 63 to Tata Motors/Ayush Motors intersection will be closed to public. Traffic on this road will be diverted.

Alternatively route:

•Commuters travelling from Ghaziabad, NH-24 (NH-9), to Noida via Chhijarsi can use the Model Town road.

•Commuters travelling from Sector 63 in Noida to Delhi and Ghaziabad can also use the same stretch (Model Town road).

BOX

70- Existing traffic marshals

300- Additional traffic marshals required

112- Traffic choke points identified by traffic police

55- Choke points with traffic police/marshal deployment now

40- Other roads/intersections that need immediate police presence