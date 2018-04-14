Noida: Two arrested after two separate encounters

The police shot at and arrested two persons in two different encounters in Noida and Greater Noida within 12 hours on Saturday.

In both cases, the police said the accused fired at a police party at check posts and were injured during retaliatory firing.

A police team shot at one accused at 12.10 am near Scholars Home Centre National School roundabout in Dadri on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Atul, a native of Firozabad, was arrested after he was shot in the leg by the police. He is said to be the third accused in the four-member gang that robbed a car from a cab driver on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Bisrakh. His two accomplices were arrested by the Dadri police after an encounter at 1 am on Friday.

“We had set a check post near Scholars Home Centre National School roundabout after receiving a tip that an accused of the car robbery in Bisrakh was on the run in a white Santro car. The accused approached the check post and started firing at the police party. We fired back in retaliation and hit his leg,” said Ram Sen Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station.

The accused was then rushed to the district hospital in Sector 30 for immediate medical attention.

“We also recovered one countrymade pistol and live ammunition from the spot, along with the Santro car,” said Singh.

In another encounter, the Phase 3 police arrested a person after he allegedly fired at a police party near a check post near Prithla Pushta road in Noida’s Sector 119.

“A check post had been put up at Prithla Pushta road in Sector 119 when at 11.30 am, two men approached the post on their motorcycle. Suddenly, the duo opened fire at the police party and in retaliation, we fired back. One accused — Dheeraj alias Kanpuriya, a native of Kanpur — was nabbed. The other accused managed to flee,” said Amit Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

According to the police, Dheeraj has two cases of loot lodged against him at the Phase 3 police station.

“We have booked him under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempting to murder police personnel on duty. He has been arrested and will be produced in court,” added Singh.