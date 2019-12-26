Noida waste collection agency allowed to take user charge from residents

noida

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:39 IST

The Noida authority has asked AG Enviro Infraprojects Private Limited (Anthony Waste management group) to collect user charges from residents who are using the agency’s services to dispose of their household waste.

In September, 2018, the authority had hired the agency for door-to-door collection of waste and transporting it to landfills in the city. The authority was supposed to start collecting user charges from June this year.

“We have now asked the AG Enviro to collect a fee for collecting garbage from plotted houses and other commercial users. The bulk waste generators are supposed to treat their waste at their premises. Individuals can hand over the waste to agency and also pay a fee,” Noida authority officer on special duty (OSD) Indu Prakash Singh said.

The user charges for residential areas, including group housing and gated societies, will be in the range of ₹25 to ₹150 per month. For commercial buildings, including seven-star hotels and banquet halls, user charges have been finalised in the range of ₹250 to ₹7,000 monthly. A maximum amount of ₹10,000 per month may be charged from industrial users whose facility is spread over an area of more than 10,000 square metres.

The authority said the objective behind imposing user charges is to streamline solid waste management and handling across the city. The user charges will be implemented in line with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.