Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST

The Noida police on Thursday detained a delivery executive of an e-commerce company who was accused of allegedly trying to rape a woman in a high-rise society in Sector 74 on October 7. The woman, however, refused to register her statement and later wanted to withdraw the complaint.

The suspect, working with Amazon, denied the allegation, and said he only had a heated argument with the customer, the police said. “The police team contacted the delivery executive and called him for interrogations. He said he had visited the woman’s flat to receive the goods for exchange, which resulted in a heated argument,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (city), Noida, said.

He said the delivery boy had delivered the goods to some other flats before and after the said incident happened, and left the society only afterwards.

Jaiswal said police asked the victim to undergo a medical examination, but she refused. “The complainant has refused to undergo a medical examination. She has also refused to record her statement with the investigating officer in this case. The complainant said she wants to withdraw the complaint, which was filed by her sister on her behalf,” Jaiswal said.

According to the police, the woman in her complaint had alleged that she had ordered a product that she wanted to return. The delivery executive got into an argument, and started misbehaving with her. The woman alleged that the suspect tried to hypnotise and rape her.

Based on her complaint, a case of attempt to rape (sections 376 and 511 of Indian Penal Code) was registered against the man.

When contacted by HT, the victim received the call, but refused to comment on the matter. Amazon said in a statement, “Safety is of utmost importance to us and these allegations are troubling. We continue to extend our support to the police as they investigate this.”

