Want to buy MG Hector Tomahawk EV? Here's your complete EMI guide

JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Hector Tomahawk EV in India, which comes as the latest entrant to the country's three-row seven-seater electric SUV segment. The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV. The electric SUV was launched in India alongside its PHEV sibling carrying the same nomenclature. MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV was launched at an introductory upfront price of ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater version gets Excite, Exclusive and Essence trims, which are priced at ₹19.49 lakh, ₹21.99 lakh, and ₹23.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. There is a five-seater version available in Essence trim that is priced at ₹22.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is also available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, under which the starting price comes down to ₹13.99 lakh, with battery rental commanding ₹4.9 per kilometre.

If you are planning to buy the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.