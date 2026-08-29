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Want to buy MG Hector Tomahawk EV? Here's your complete EMI guide

MG Hector Tomahawk EV is the first electric SUV of the automaker to be based on the MG ADAPT architecture.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026, 06:06:10 IST
By Mainak Das
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JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Hector Tomahawk EV in India, which comes as the latest entrant to the country's three-row seven-seater electric SUV segment. The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV. The electric SUV was launched in India alongside its PHEV sibling carrying the same nomenclature.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV was launched at an introductory upfront price of 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater version gets Excite, Exclusive and Essence trims, which are priced at 19.49 lakh, 21.99 lakh, and 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. There is a five-seater version available in Essence trim that is priced at 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is also available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, under which the starting price comes down to 13.99 lakh, with battery rental commanding 4.9 per kilometre.

If you are planning to buy the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, the rate of interest as 9.5%, and the repayment tenure as 60 months. Also, to calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered all the variants of the electric SUV.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 7-seater 19.49 lakh9.5%60 months 40,933
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 7-seater 21.99 lakh 46,183
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 5-seater 22.99 lakh 48,283
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 7-seater 23.49 lakh 49,333

According to the calculation, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV commands a monthly EMI between 40,933 and 49,333, depending on the variant selected.

However, buyers need to remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

  • Mainak Das
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mainak Das

    Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

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