One-time measure: LSR College modifies hostel policy after student’s suicide

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:32 IST

Following the death of an undergraduate student earlier this month, Lady Shri Ram College on Friday announced that it would revise its current hostel policy, as a one-time measure, to help needy students during the Covid-19 pandemic. The administration also said the college is in the process of providing communication devices to students to assist them with their online classes.

On November 2, a 19-year-old undergraduate student of the college had died by suicide at her home town in Telangana, allegedly under academic and economic pressure caused by the pandemic, her parents said. In a brief suicide note, written by the student in Telugu, the girl said her education had become a burden on her family. The parents of the student – her father is a motorcycle repairman and mother a tailor – said due to the financial distress, they were unable to provide her a laptop and that affected her studies despite “her being a bright student”.

They also said her stress levels had worsened after the college asked around 150 students to vacate the hostel by October 31. The notice to vacate – which has now been deferred – was based on a policy introduced last year which limited hostel facilities to first-year undergraduate students from 2019 onwards.

The college has said the hostel policy was changed to implement the constitutionally mandated reservations for students from other backward classes and the economically weaker section.

“However, keeping in mind the exceptional circumstances of the Covid -19 pandemic, and for one year only, after the hostel’s commitments to incoming first years and the current third years, who already are in the hostel, have been met, the remaining rooms will be made available to current second years, who lived in the hostel, upon fresh application, on the basis of “need”,” the college administration notice said.

The administration added that when the pandemic recedes and the situation normalises, and the hostel seats are once again 288 in number, the college would look into accommodating some more students of the second and third year.

The death of the LSR student had evoked widespread protests and sharp criticism of online education and the delay in disbursal of scholarships thereby causing students mental distress. On November 12, LSR students had also submitted a memorandum to the principal asking for change in hostel policy, distribution of tablets and data packs for online classes, recording of class lectures, and extension of last date for submission of assignments, among other demands.

“A committee has been constituted to ensure that each student who needs a device is provided one and each department is in the process of creating a list of students requiring devices. The college committee will ensure that these are procured and distributed to all students who need them at the earliest,” the administration said Friday.

The college said it had also extended the last date for submission of assignments to November 20 and the date for fee payment to December 15.

The LSR students’ union has, however, questioned certain points. “A fee reduction has been promised but there is still no transparency about the fee divisions and allocations. We’ve also been assured that department-wise creative initiative will be undertaken to provide recorded lectures, but there is no institutional mechanism in place to ensure it,” the LSR students’ union said in a statement.