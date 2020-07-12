e-paper
Over 30,000 samples taken during 10-day massive surveillance drive in Gautam Budh Nagar

noida Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:18 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
Hindustantimes
         

On the last day of the mini lockdown imposed in Uttar Pradesh from Friday 10pm to Sunday 5am, the Gautam Budh Ngar district administration conducted a mega camps for rapid antigen kit testing at four places, besides the regular sampling drive at other places on Sunday.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that over 3,000 samples were taken from the camps held in Chauda village in sector-22, Kendriya Vihar in sector 82, Baraula and Mamura villages, which were identified by the administration as being prone to infection.

“Around 50 people have been tested positive. Incidentally, Sunday was also the last day of 10-day massive surveillance drive. During the last 10 days, we have taken over 30,000 samples through rapid antigen kits and lab-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). While the number of rapid antigen kit sampling was around 24,000, the number of RT-PCR testing was around 6,000. Besides, some samples were also taken through TrueNat machines,” he said and added that all the sensitive areas in the district are thoroughly being sanitized.

Meanwhile, with 64 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported in the district in the past 24 hours, the overall count to confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in the district has gone 3,410 cases on Sunday.According to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room, a total of 2,484 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured and discharged, including 88 on Sunday, in the district so far. “So far, 33 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 893 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

The bulletin said that in the last 24 hours, as many as 21 Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh have lost their lives and their death audit report is awaited.

According to the state health bulletin, the overall tally of the Covid-19 positive cases in the state has gone to 36,476 with 1,388 new cases in last 24 hours. “While 934 patients have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in the state so far, 23,334 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the state till the date,” the bulletin stated.

