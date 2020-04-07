Patient in quarantine booked for misbehaving with hospital’s housekeeping staff

noida

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:10 IST

A 25-year-old patient currently under quarantine at the Sector 39 district hospital was booked by the Noida police for allegedly misbehaving with a female member of the housekeeping staff on Tuesday.

The incident was reported in the afternoon from the hospital’s quarantine facility. According to officials, members of the housekeeping staff had asked the patients in quarantine to keep their used bedsheets and pillowcases at a designated spot.

“When the complainant went to collect those, one of the men allegedly threw a pillowcase at her and then misbehaved with her when she objected,” said Kumar Ravijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

When senior members of the hospital staff came to know about the incident, they intervened. A video circulating on social media shows a member of the housekeeping staff speaking to at least four or five patients from the same group and asking them to abide by regulations. The men agreed and apologised for the incident that had occurred earlier.

However, the police later came to know about the incident and the 50-year-old woman then filed a complaint with the Sector 39 police, based on which a case was registered under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

The suspect was identified as Nadeem Ashraf of Bihar.

The police said that he has been in the quarantine facility for almost a week now.

“This is a secondary contact group that has been here for almost a week. The incident seems to be more of a rude behaviour case. However, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections and due legal action is being taken,” said DCP, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

The test results for the suspect are awaited.