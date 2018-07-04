Police yet to arrest Haryana BJP leader’s son booked for rape

Three days after a 27-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by the son of a Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, police are yet to arrest the accused.

According to the victim, the accused Uday Veer Singh Tanwar, son of Rao Surendra Singh, a leader from Kaithal, took her to Manali, Himachal Pradesh, along with two of his friends on June 12 and raped her on June 14.

She also claimed that she was raped for the first time on June 1 after being drugged. The victim approached the police with a complaint on June 30 and, based on her statement, a case of rape and unnatural sex was registered against Tanwar.

Two of Tanwar’s accomplices, Radhika Agarwal and Yash Saarda, were arrested on July 2 from their rented house in Noida’s Sector 47 for allegedly blackmailing the victim by recording her video.

“Both the arrested persons were released on bail on Tuesday. We have formed teams to nab Uday Veer and we are tracking his mobile phone number. If the need arises, a team will also be sent to Kaithal to arrest him. He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 and 377 for rape and unnatural sex,” Avnish Dixit, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

Police are also probing the victim’s claims that she was forcibly given psychotropic drugs and later asked to buy marijuana.

“It has come to light that the accused and his friends were using drugs. We are also probing the matter,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer 3, Noida, said.

Tanwar, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, is believed to be aged between 20-23 years. He is enrolled in a private university in Noida and is living in a rented house in Sector 47. The victim, who is 27-years-old, is married and lives in Noida.

According to the victim’s complaint, Tanwar met her on June 1 through a friend at a party. The woman further said that she was raped at Tanwar’s residence in Sector 47 on June 1 after being drugged.

“After June 1, he and his friends started blackmailing me with a video they had shot of me. Uday Veer then forced me to go to Manali with his friends where I was asked to pay the bills. He had unnatural sex with me on June 14 in Manali and I somehow reached Delhi after the incident. On June 18, he came to my house and threatened to kill me if I revealed the incident to anyone,” the woman said in her complaint.

Reacting to the allegations of his son evading the police, Rao Surendra Singh said,“The allegations are false and it is a conspiracy of a few to defame our family. My son is not on the run and he is currently collecting evidence to prove his innocence.”