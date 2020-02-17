Residents protest demanding foot over bridge near Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100

noida

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:06 IST

A group of residents and domestic helps Monday protested outside the Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100, blocking the road there, demanding a foot over bridge (FOB) at the spot. They said pedestrians jaywalk across the road frequently, leading to fatal accidents as there is no foot over bridge or zebra crossing at the spot. Protesters said a 20-year-old laundryman, Monu, had died Saturday in one such accident.

Pawan Gharvi, a resident Lotus Boulevard Espacia, said there is heavy traffic on Vishwakarma Road that divides Sector 100 and Sector 107.

In Sector 100, there are several residential societies such as Lotus Boulevard Espacia, Lotus Boulevard, and also Pathways School. Sector 107 also has several residential societies such as the Greater Value Sharanam.

“There is also a market in Sector 107 where people from our society go for shopping. Several domestic helps, who work in the high-rises, live in Hajipur village, which is located near Sector 107. They cross the road every day for work and, sometimes, they meet with accidents on the busy stretch,” he said.

Ram Sagar, a resident of Hajpur village, said on Saturday, his son Monu was crossing the road when a speeding car hit him. “He sustained critical injuries and collapsed on the road. He was rushed to a government hospital in Delhi where he died,” he said.

Monu worked in Tower 23 of Lotus Boulevard. The residents and domestic helps blocked the road from 8.30am to 9am, demanding a FOB at the spot as well as speed breakers.

A police team later arrived there and pacified protesters, before clearing the road. Niraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said a case has been registered over Monu’s death against unknown persons under Section 304A (death due to negligence) and Section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. “We are investigating the matter to arrest the suspect involved in the accident,” he said.

KK Aggarwal, general manager, Noida authority, said there is already a plan to develop an FOB outside Lotus Boulevard. “We had issued a tender and also hired a contractor. The work has been awarded to a developer. The work will start in two weeks,” he said.

Manoj Kapoor, a resident of Lotus Boulevard, said there should be speed breakers on both sides of the road. “The vehicles usually go at full speed on the road. There is traffic signal but, in the absence of traffic personnel, people do not follow the lights,” he said.

The residents have planned to intensify protest if the FOB is not developed soon.