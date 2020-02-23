Restriction on Mahamaya Flyway continues

noida

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:52 IST

Restrictions on movement of traffic to Delhi from Noida over the Mahamaya Flyway continued on Sunday, a day after the Delhi traffic police removed barricades on a narrow road close to the Shaheen Bagh protest site.

The Noida police had earlier said the restrictions were in place after receiving communication from the Delhi Police. They said they had not received any communication to open the barricades.

Traffic police at the flyway were seen asking commuters to take the DND Flyway for Delhi instead. However, since traffic on this route would be slow-moving, some commuters took to the wrong side of the Mahamaya Flyway to go to Delhi.

Ravindra Vashishth, traffic inspector Noida, said that the traffic police personnel have been deployed on both sides of Mahamaya Flyway. “There is traffic restriction at Mahamaya Flyway for commuters going from Noida to Delhi. The traffic police personnel are deployed to guide the commuters to take left for Noida-Greater Noida expressway and then DND Flyway,” he said.

Sunday being a holiday meant that the area did not see the usual rush to south Delhi and Faridabad.

Brajesh Sharma, a resident of Antriksh Golf View 2, Sector 78, said he works for a public sector undertaking company in Delhi’s Siri Fort.

“Earlier, I used to take the Kalindi Kunj road and reach my office in 35 minutes. Since the road was closed, I now take the DND Flyway, and reach office in one and a half hours. On return, the traffic jam is more at the DND Flyway and it take 2 hours to reach home. I have heard that one road Delhi-Noida side opened at Kalindi Kunj. There was also another report that said the road was closed,” he said.

Despite the restriction, a few motorcylists managed to navigate around the barricade and go to Delhi and Faridabad. Some motorcyclists also took a left at the Mahamaya Flyway to emerge clsoe to the Okhla Sanctuary metro station and drive towards Delhi.

While four-wheelers mostly avoided this route, but a few would take a wrong turn near furniture market, and drive to Delhi and Faridabad.