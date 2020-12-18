e-paper
Home / Noida / Revolver of Madhya Pradesh sub-inspector snatched in Noida’s Sector 18

Revolver of Madhya Pradesh sub-inspector snatched in Noida’s Sector 18

noida Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Four suspects allegedly snatched the revolver of a sub-inspector of the Madhya Pradesh Police while the officer and his colleague were in Noida in connection with a case of financial fraud, on Friday. The two officers had visited a private bank in Sector 18 to enquire about a transaction related to a bank account when the incident took place, at 1:15 pm.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that sub-inspectors Rashid Khan and Pankaj Sahu had come to Noida from Jabalpur.

“The two officers told Noida police that they were in plainclothes at the time of incident. They visited a private bank in Noida’s Sector 18 on Friday to enquire about the bank details of a suspect who has been accused in a cyber crime case. They left the bank and on the way, they had a heated argument with four persons, who had come there in a car,” the DCP said.

Noida police said that sub-inspector Khan told them that he took out his licensed revolver in self-defence but the suspects allegedly snatched the gun and fled the spot.

The DCP said that the matter, prime facie, appears to be suspicious.

“The officers have not revealed what cyber crime case they were investigating. The second sub-inspector, Sahu, also had his licensed gun on him but he did not use it when the incident took place. The police also received information from other sources, besides the sub-inspectors. It appears the two officers had a dispute with some people who fled with the gun,” the DCP said.

The Noida police said they are investigating the matter from all angles and scanning CCTV cameras from near the spot. Police said a case of robbery under Section 392 of Indian Penal Code will be lodged at the Sector 20 police station.

