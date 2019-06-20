Rs224 crore for Yamuna expressway safety

The UP government has directed the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority and Jaypee Infratech Limited to provide safety features to motorists on 165km Yamuna Expressway. It has also directed officials to decide on funding pattern for arranging Rs224cr for this project.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has appointed principal secretary (transport) Aradhana Shukla to finalise the funding pattern for the safety guidelines on the expressway that has been frequently witnessing accidents on the Expressway which connects Greater Noida with Agra.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 02:40 IST