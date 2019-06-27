Sahibabad-Duhai section of RRTS to open by 2023

By March 2023, commuters in Ghaziabad will be getting an additional mode of transportation in the form of high-speed trains under the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Officials of the NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said the 20km RRTS section, from Sahibabad to Duhai, will be opened to commuters by 2023 and will be further extended to Meerut in a phased manner.

NCRTC is developing the RRTS project and has initiated work on the 82km phase 1 of RRTS, which will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. The Sahibabad to Duhai (Meerut Road) section is a part of the 82km section and was the first section that was taken up for construction.

“We will be opening the Sahibabad to Duhai section in March 2023. Work on the stretch in Ghaziabad has already started and will be the first to be completed. This will be the first section under phase 1 to be opened. Simultaneously, work will also continue on the other sections and these will be joined with one another,” Sudhir Sharma, chief public relations officer, NCRTC, said.

The NCRTC has proposed RRTS stations at Sahibabad, New Bus Adda, Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar (south) and Modi Nagar (North) in Ghaziabad district. The agency has proposed an integration with the Metro line, at Sahibabad and New Bus Adda.

Sources in the NCRTC said the work on the elevated corridor on the 82km stretch will be taken up first while the work on the underground section will be done at a later stage. The entire 82km stretch from Delhi to Meerut, 15km are underground.

In Delhi, the phase 1 is proposed to have three stations, with Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar on elevated section, while the Anand Vihar station will have underground.

“The work on the entire 82km will go on simultaneously but elevated corridors will be completed first. In Delhi, the work will start soon and tenders are likely to be floated in another three months,” said an official of the NCRTC.

The RRTS project is pegged to cost ₹30,274 crore and the project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March during his visit to Ghaziabad.

“The entire 82km section under phase 1 will be opened in March 2025. Thereafter, we will be running trains alternatively from Delhi (Sarai Kale Khan) to Duhai (at five-minute intervals) and Delhi to Meerut (at 10-minute intervals). As a large number of passengers commute daily between Delhi and Ghaziabad, the frequency of trains between Delhi and Duhai will be high,” an NCRTC officer said.

The officials said they also plan to provide at least seven foot-overbridges for the local population on the RRTS stretch in Ghaziabad. They added that talks are on with the state administration for the purpose.

According to estimates in the RRTS’s detailed project report, the phase 1 is expected to have 7.9 lakh passengers daily by 2025 and is expected to take off the roads about one lakh passenger car units.

To get rid of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, NCRTC has also planned to install 150 tonne (daily) capacity C&D processing plant in Ghaziabad. The officials said the plant can also cater to C&D waste generated from Ghaziabad city.

In Meerut, NCRTC has identified a 23km route between Meerut (south) and Modipuram on which the Metro and the RRTS trains will be running simultaneously at a frequency of five minutes and 10 minutes, respectively.

