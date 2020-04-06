Security guard arrested for attempting to break open an ATM in Sector 15

noida

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:12 IST

A security guard in his mid-thirties was arrested by the police Sunday for allegedly attempting to break open an ATM machine in Sector 15 on Saturday morning.

The suspect, identified as Dinesh Kumar, is from Hamirpur and currently stays in Barola village, the police said. According to police officers, Kumar works as a security guard for the building in Naya Bans village, Sector 15 in the ATM kiosk is located. The ATM is run by a public sector bank.

“The robbery attempt took place around 3.38am on Saturday, but the alarms went gone off after which the bank and the police were alerted. A police team was rushed to the spot, and the suspect was found on duty in the building though he had denied seeing anything,” RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

The SHO said the bank officials filed a complaint on Sunday and handed over the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the kiosk to the police. “When the footage was scanned, a man wearing a security guard’s uniform with his face covered by a mask was seen tampering with the machine with a screwdriver,” SHO Singh said.

The camera outside the ATM kiosk had been disabled, while the one inside was functional, the police said.

Police officers said Kumar returned to work the next day to avoid any suspicion, but when he was questioned again he confessed to attempting the robbery and was arrested. He had got scared when the alarm went off and left the ATM kiosk, they added.

Based on the complaint from the bank officials, a case was registered under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.