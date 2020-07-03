e-paper
Home / Noida / Security guard shoots at fruit vendor over price of mangoes, arrested

Security guard shoots at fruit vendor over price of mangoes, arrested

An FIR was lodged at Sector 58 police station on Friday under section 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Pandey from whom the police also recovered a gun.

noida Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Noida
The suspect has been arrested further proceedings in the case are underway, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A private security guard allegedly shot at a fruit vendor near Khoda colony Friday following a heated argument over the price of mangoes, police said. The victim was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment, while the suspect has been arrested.

The 40-year-old suspect, identified as Satyender Nath Pandey, is a resident of Khoda colony in Noida and works in Sector 27. An FIR was lodged at Sector 58 police station on Friday under section 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Pandey from whom the police also recovered a gun.

According to police officers, the alleged incident took place on Friday morning when Pandey was coming back from work. On the way, he stopped by a fruit vendor to buy some mangoes. The police said he ended up having an argument with the vendor, Pardesi (single name), 25, over the price of mangoes. The argument allegedly escalated into a fight, after which the guard went back to his workplace, returned with a gun, and shot the vendor in his leg.

“In the morning when the suspect was on his way home, he got into a tiff with the fruit vendor over the price of mangoes. It seems that the vendor and some of his friends also roughed up the suspect, after which he went back to his workplace and returned with a licensed 12 bore gun and out of anger shot at the fruit vendor. The police were informed about the incident and a team rushed the vendor to the nearby hospital where he is out of danger now, ” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The suspect has been arrested further proceedings in the case are underway, police said.

