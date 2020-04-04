Shut OPDs, take up only emergency cases, State tells pvt hospitals in GB Nagar

noida

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:05 IST

In an order issued Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all private hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar mandatorily close their out-patient departments (OPDs) and only attend to emergency cases in view of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The state would also fix timings for private hospitals.

The order added that the medical staff of private hospitals should go to patients’ homes for treatment. Doctors are also encouraged to use technology to attend to patients suffering from regular seasonal diseases. They have been told to give consultation to patients telephonically or through video calls.

The district administration has been asked to prepare passes for the medical staff of private and government hospitals so they can reach patients in times of emergency. The phone numbers of doctors in private hospitals will be made available to the public.

“As per the orders of the state government, we have asked all private hospitals to address patients’ problems telephonically or through video calls. Medical staff of private hospitals has been asked to maintain social distancing while treating patients. We are in touch with the Indian Medical Association of Noida to resolve the issue of regular OPDs. We will ensure that no citizen faces any health crisis in the district and for that all the measures have been taken,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

The Noida chaptem of IMA stated Saturday that they would lend their complete support in fighting against the high infectious Covid-19. “Private hospitals have started consulting patients on the phone and through video calls. We are maintaining social distancing while treating patients. All OPDs are shut in the district as a precautionary measure,” IMA-Noida president said.

“We have demanded Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for our doctors and medical staff working with Covid-19 patients. We have also asked the state government to provide to our medical staff an insurance cover similar to the one offered to government hospital doctors handling Covid-19 cases. We are with the government in this fight against the virus but we have to ensure the safety of our members as their life is also at risk,” Dr Sharma said.

The IMA president has also demanded strict legal action against Covid-19 patients who misbehave with medical staff. “The whole country is fighting the battle against Covid-19 and such behaviour can hamper the morale of the medical professionals,” he said.