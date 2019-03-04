Six textile dyeing units sealed in Noida for violating pollution norms

The district administration and the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB) on Friday sealed six textile dyeing industrial units in Sector 49 and 50, Barola, allegedly operating without any licence or pollution clearance certificate.

The district magistrate has also ordered to disconnect the electricity supply to these units. According to officials, the dyeing units were allegedly releasing polluted water without treating it first. All dyeing units need permission for operation from the UPPCB, which is granted only after a function effluent treatment plant is installed at the site.

“The effluent treatment plant treats acidic chemicals released by colour and other raw materials used in dyeing. All such industries have to submit proof that they have the plant installed. Additionally, these industries were set up in a residential area which does not conform to the prescribed norms,” Anil Singh, regional officer of UPPCB, said.

He added that the team which inspected the site, headed by the city magistrate, was formed based on instructions by the National Green tribunal (NGT). Following complaints by residents in Barola, the units were inspected and allegedly found to be operating illegally. The units were allegedly engaged in dyeing jeans and the waste water was being dumped in drains nearby without being treated.

“We are very serious about the issue of industrial pollution as the district has almost no polluting industries present. There is also full compliance by industrial units. We hardly find such transgressions and strict action is taken when such complaints come. We encourage that people report any such polluting units,” BN Singh, district magistrate, said.

Noida and Greater Noida have several dyeing industrial units. However, according to UPPCB officials, all of them have obtained permission from the department and have installed an effluent treatment plant.

Meanwhile, a team from the food safety department also inspected and sealed a spice manufacturing unit at the Kasna industrial area on Sunday. The inspected was carried out following a complaint, and it was found that the artificial colour being used to manufacture the spices was not food grade.

The unit was sealed and the raw materials as well as colour samples were taken to be tested at a laboratory in Lucknow. The sample results will be available within a week, officials said.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 02:41 IST