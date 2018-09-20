Slew of measures rolled out to settle dust in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad district administration has directed government agencies to hire more water tankers for sprinkling on dusty stretches and to purchase more road sweeping machines as part of measures to reduce air pollution ahead of the winter season. Meetings on pollution reducing measures were held recently in Noida and also in Delhi to gear up NCR agencies in tackling pollution.

A detailed meeting was held Wednesday by district magistrate Ritu Maheshwari. She stressed that water sprinkling should be done twice a day and financially sound agencies such as the municipal corporation and the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) should purchase more road sweeping machines.

“The GDA has been asked to take up the measures for Indirapuram and Raj Nagar Extension while the municipal corporation has additionally been asked to increase the coverage of more road stretches where they can take up road sweeping. Agencies such as the UP state industrial development corporation have been asked to engage industrial unit owners for green paving around their premises and to help with water sprinkling in industrial areas,” she said.

Dust has been one of the major contributors of air pollution in Ghaziabad. Last year, the air quality index of cities in the NCR region rose alarmingly after Diwali, forcing agencies to implement the graded response action plan (GRAP).

During Wednesday’s meeting, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were told to curb dust from under-construction stretches of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) else the site could face recommendation for suspension of construction activity. “We told the NHAI to rope in more water tankers and sprinkle water on their under-construction stretches twice a day under the DME project. If they fail, we will recommend suspension of construction activity. Agencies have been asked to start road sweeping and water sprinkling latest by September 30,” she added.

The officials of the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said that according to the Central government’s January 2018 notification, work at errant construction sites will be stopped and the officials responsible will face prosecution under the Environment Protection Act. “The GDA has been asked to carry out inspection of construction sites. Other agencies and local bodies have been asked to start penalising offenders. Penalty will be levied if norms are flouted at the Metro and DME sites,” said AK Tiwari, regional manager of UPPCB.

Maheshwari also directed GDA and municipal corporation to penalise offenders if there are instances of burning of solid waste. She said that 8-10 such sites have been identified near Kanawani and in Indirapuram.

