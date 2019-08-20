Software engineer ends life

noida

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:51 IST

A 32-year-old software engineer allegedly killed himself on Tuesday evening by jumping from the terrace on the fourteenth storey of a high-rise in Greater Noida West. His body was sent for an autopsy.

According to the police, the man was employed by a renowned IT development firm and lived with his family in a Greater Noida West society.

“The incident took place around 4pm in Gaur City, a different high-rise. A call was made to the police helpline (100) that a man had jumped from the terrace of one of the buildings. A police team reached the spot and the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said.

He said that even though no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police found his bag, with his laptop and all his IDs, after which they contacted his family.

“Prima facie it appears he had been upset for the past few days due to his ill-health. He was taking a few pills and that is probably why he decided to end his life. The family has not filed any complaint in the matter,” the SHO said.

The police are trying to identify how the man entered the society as he did not live there. His body was sent for an autopsy and later handed over to the family.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 22:51 IST