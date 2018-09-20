Speed governors must on school buses by September 30

Nearly 1,600 school buses and other commercial vehicles in Ghaziabad will have to mandatorily get speed limiting devices installed, else their fitness certificate will not be renewed.

Officials of the regional transport department said directions have been received from the state officials to get the devices fitted by September 30.

The regional transport department officials said nearly 1,600 school buses and another nearly 25,000 commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, etc will have to mandatorily install these devices to restrict the speed up to 60kmph and 80kmph for different category of vehicles.

“The devices will be installed by 10 vendors who have been issued trade certificates and are now authorised to do this. The devices will limit the speed of dumpers, school buses and vehicles carrying hazardous material to 60kmph,” Vishwajeet Singh, additional regional transport officer, said.

Cabs, taxis, etc., will be allowed a speed limit of 80kmph. “If the commercial vehicles do not get the devices fitted by September 30, we will not be renewing their fitness certificates from October 1,” Singh said.

Earlier, in April, officials had conducted a safety audit and found that nearly 125 school buses were lacking one or more of the stipulated measures under the safety guidelines.

The checks were conducted based on 10 major points from the 1997 guidelines of the Supreme Court for safety of schoolchildren on buses.

According to official records, the district has nearly 25,000 commercial vehicles such as trucks, cabs, dumpers, etc., besides nearly 20,000 registered auto-rickshaws. The officials said the direction for fitting speed governors will not be applicable to auto-rickshaws.

