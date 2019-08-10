STF nabs 2 for running fake call centre, duping people

noida

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:53 IST

The Lucknow unit of the Special Task Force arrested two persons on Saturday from Sector 6 for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping at least 200 people on the pretext of multiple schemes.

The suspects were identified as Shubham Mishra, who is from Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) and Pankaj Kumar, who is from West Bengal. The two were living in Delhi and were running a fake call centre from B block in Sector 6, police said.

STF officials said they received the first complaint from an Unnao resident who alleged that he had been duped of ₹20 lakh.

“An investigation was launched into the matter. Soon we came across Mishra, who runs a fake call centre. We then found that Mishra and his partner, Kumar, would dupe people in various ways like on the pretext of installing some digital machines, setting up telecom towers, cancelling insurance policies, investing in IPOs, asking for GS or processing charges, providing IT services among others,” Vishal Vikram Singh, additional superintendent of police , STF.

Officials said the suspects had also bought the fake website domain of a renowned telecom network and would use it to send emails to the people and take them in confidence.

“Based on tips, the suspects were arrested today around 1.30 pm. After questioning, they confessed to duping the Unnnao resident for ₹20 lakh,” Singh said.

Police said Mishra had graduated in 2014 after which he worked with an insurance broking company and he duped people while working at the firm as well.

“In 2019, he started his own company and a call centre and employed others who would make phone calls. We have identified at least 10 or12 bank accounts associated with the call centre,” the additional SP said.

Police suspect that the suspects have duped at least 200 people of more than ₹5 crore. They have been able to many victims, from states like Assam, Bihar, UP, Karnataka among others, along with the estimated losses incurred by them.

“The callers at the call centre were not aware of the fraud. We are working on identifying the criminal histories of the suspects and other cases in which they may have been involved. We are also trying to find information of the brokerage company from where the customer data may have been breached,” Singh said.

Police recovered one laptop, four phones, 3 ATM cards, nine cheques, one PAN card, six wi-fi routers, four walkie-talkies, 300 CVs, illegal life insurance data, 50 letter pads, one printer, two Aadhar cards, two account diaries and 15 registers with details of transaction and ₹1 lakh from the suspects.

The suspects were handed over to the Unnao police for further action.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:53 IST