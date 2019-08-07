STF nabs four for bank fraud

noida

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:54 IST

Four persons were arrested by the Noida unit of the Special Task Force on Wednesday for allegedly duping private banks on the pretext of taking loans. The police also recovered ₹60,000 in Nepali currency from them.

According to the police, they received a complaint earlier this year from a private bank which stated that the suspects had received loans by opening accounts in the name of non-existent technology companies. Based on the complaint, a probe in the matter was ordered.

The arrested men were identified by the police as Manoj Kumar Thakur (38), the gang leader who is Class 10 graduate, his brothers, Sanjay Kumar Thakur (27), an MBA graduate from a government university in Delhi, and Animesh Kumar Thakur (25), who is currently giving his final CA exams. The fourth suspect, Ajeet Sharma, was allegedly responsible for procuring space for offices and opening accounts in banks. All the men are from Bihar and were living in Noida, the police said.

“They have also lived in Nepal. Manoj had come to Delhi in 2006 and was employed with a private telecom company. In 2008, his brothers joined him. He also became acquainted with three other people during this time with whom he hatched the plan for this fraud. They have been operating since 2014,” DSP RK Mishra, STF, said.

They opened three fake companies in Noida by falsifying documents, the police said. “They even faked the presence of employees in these companies, most of whose photos were obtained from Google Images. Then they opened salary accounts with various banks. For some time, they showed fake transactions in these accounts,” Mishra said.

The police have identified 56 such accounts so far. “The suspects took personal loans as well as car loans from various banks in the name of these employees. They would pay one or two instalments and then go on the run. In this manner, they have defrauded more than 10 banks and financial institutions and duped them of crores,” the DSP said.

The police have frozen two bank accounts of the suspects, containing nearly ₹22 lakh, and have identified at least two cases against them in Noida.

The suspects were arrested from Sector 122 around 12pm. The police recovered ₹60,000 in Nepali currency from them, along with 42 PAN cards, eight Aadhaar cards, 24 voter ID cards, 21 SIM cards, 21 passbooks, 44 checkbooks, 56 ATM cards, 35 salary slips, multiple employee ID cards, three driving licenses, one Nepali passport, three visiting cards, 17 stamps, two Nepali citizenship certificates, three laptops, ₹8,500 in old Indian currency, ₹23,000, 25 mobile phones, two jewellery bills, three cars and one sports motorcycle.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail from Phase 3 police station. The police are on the lookout for their accomplices.

