Third journalist held in Noida for running illegal channel, airing ‘unverified’ content against CM Adityanath

The Noida police on Monday night arrested a journalist associated with Nation Live news channel, three days after its editor and the channel head were arrested for running the channel without a licence and for airing ‘unverified’ content.

The accused, Anshul Singh, allegedly anchored a show which caused a controversy for airing alleged defamatory content against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“He was arrested yesterday from the Phase 3 area in Noida and was sent to judicial custody today after being produced before a magistrate,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said on Tuesday.

He also said the cops are now on the lookout for two more people who were booked along with the three arrested accused.

A video of the fifth accused, Ajay Shah, had gone viral on social media earlier in which he has alleged that the channel had applied for a transfer of licence to ‘Nation Live’ from ‘Network 10’ but the police took action even before the transfer could take place. Police officials said that they are working on tracing him.

The premises of Nation Live in Sector 65 was sealed, a day after Ishika Singh, channel head and Anuj Shukla, editor, were arrested for broadcasting a video of a Kanpur-based woman making defamatory allegations against the chief minister on June 6.

During investigation, it was found that the channel did not have a licence for which a separate case was registered against it based on a complaint from the information department. Officials said that documents showed the channel had a licence for ‘Network 10’ and not ‘Nation Live’, making it illegal. A separate case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration had faced severe backlash from various prominent media organisations for its ‘authoritarian rule’ and ‘misuse of power’. The DM and SSP, however, clarified on Monday action had been taken after thorough investigation of all the evidence and within all legal boundaries.

Ishika Singh and Anuj Shukla have still not got bail. Their relatives said they got to know about the arrests a day later and were shocked. However, they refused to comment on the situation, citing personal reasons.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 09:33 IST