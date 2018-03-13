Three arrested, 44 cartons of smuggled liquor seized in Noida

Following the death of four people after consuming spurious liquor in Khoda, Ghaziabad, the excise teams in Noida arrested three liquor smugglers and seized 44 cartons of smuggled liquor from areas adjoining Khoda.

“Raids were conducted in Sector 58, Bishanpura, and shanty clusters in sectors 8 and 9 on Tuesday. Forty-four cartons of smuggled liquor were seized and three persons were arrested in this connection,” Gautam Budh Nagar district excise officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

The excise department officials also made announcements, through the public address system, in areas where the crackdown took place, appealing people to not buy liquor from illegal vends.

“We have appealed to the public to buy liquor only from licensed shops. Our teams have told people that selling liquor from an unauthorised vend is a non-bailable offence and can attract a punishment of up to life imprisonment,” Singh said.

Singh added that chances of death from Haryana-made liquor is less, and that it only causes a loss of revenue to the state. “However, smuggled liquor becomes fatal when mixed with chemicals and repacked in new bottles. Adulteration of liquor is a major concern as it can lead to fatalities,” he said.

Liquor smugglers employ various techniques to dodge the police and excise teams.

“Concealed chambers are set up in trucks and containers to smuggle liquor from Haryana. Several such cases were detected by the excise teams in the past, and several persons booked and vehicles seized. Some liquor smugglers even used stolen excise and police vehicles for their trade,” Singh said.

Giving details of the action taken by the department in the current financial year, Singh said, “So far, from April 1, 2017, to February-end 2018, 1.12 lakh smuggled liquor bottles have been seized in Gautam Budh Nagar. As many as 1,584 cases were registered and 1,441 persons arrested. Of those arrested, 114 were sent to jail while others got bail. In total, 73 vehicles were seized.”

The excise department has appealed to the public and sought the help of representatives of the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the district in checking the growth of illegal liquor trade.

“I have requested RWA representatives and village pradhans to become the eyes and ears of the department to curb illegal sale of liquor,” Singh said.

Singh added that he has directed the excise inspectors to conduct raids in areas from where they get complaints of illegal liquor being sold.

The residents of Sector 12 said the area near the Inter-college turns into an open bar at night as roadside vends selling snacks provide liquor mixed with juice or cold drinks. “I have sent our teams to Sector 12 and other areas from where we have received complaints,” Singh said.