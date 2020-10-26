Three arrested for killing 30-year-old man in Muradnagar

noida

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:38 IST

Ghaziabad: The police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old man and throwing his body on railway tracks in Muradnagar in order to make it look like an accident.

The police said that the victim was allegedly in a relationship with sister-in-law of the prime suspect, Vishwas Kumar. On the intervening night October 14 and 15, the police had recovered the Lokesh Panchal’s body from the railway tracks in Muradnagar.

The other two suspects were identified as Sanjay Kumar and Sonu Kumar, the police said, adding that some more persons are involved in the case. The victim and suspects are natives of Muradnagar.

“On the night of October 14/15, we recovered a body which was run over by a train near Manota in Muradnagar. The body had no clothes. From the circumstances it appeared that it was not a suicide case or an accident. Upon detailed questioning of the victim’s family, they revealed that the victim was having relationship with a local woman,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

During the investigation, the police found that several relatives of the said woman went absconding since the night of the murder. After the arrest of three of them, they revealed to the police that the victim had come to their house on the evening of October 14 and was seen in a compromising position with the woman by her relatives.

“Upon this, they decided to kill Lokesh Panchal and called him to a place in Muradnagar where they bludgeoned his head with stones and threw the body on the railway tracks to make it look like an accident or a suicide. After investigation, three suspects were arrested while others will also be nabbed soon,” Jadaun said.

On the complaint of the victim’s family, the police had registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) at Muradnagar police station. In the FIR, the victim’s family said that he was in relationship with the woman for the past five years and has gone to her house on October 14. In their FIR, the family had also raised suspicion over the relatives of the woman for the murder, the police said.