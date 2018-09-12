Three dengue cases reported in Noida

The district health department has confirmed the first three dengue cases of this season. These include two men, from Gijhore and Sector 122 in Noida, and one woman from Greater Noida.

An additional case has also been confirmed from Ghaziabad at the testing centre in Noida. Of the three confirmed dengue patients from Gautam Budh Nagar, one was reported from the district hospital in Sector 30 and two from Kailash Hospital. A total of 104 samples have been tested so far this season at the sentinel laboratory in Noida.

The state government has authorised 37 sentinel labs across UP for the confirmation of vector-borne diseases. It need not bank upon National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, for establishing suspected cases — that has been known to cause a delay in confirming them.

With initial cases being reported later than usual, officials said they expect fewer patients this year. Generally, dengue cases are reported July onwards in this part of the country. However, this year, cases started being reported only by the last week of August.

“We have noted that the DEN-3 virus strain is predominant this year. It is less potent and does not let the cases become severe. This is why many cases may be presenting themselves as viral fever and getting treated even before they can be detected,” Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, said. There are four dengue virus strains: DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4. Of these, DEN-1 and DEN-3 are considered less severe, officials said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 06:11 IST