Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported from GB Nagar

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:04 IST

Three new Covid-19 cases were reported from Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday taking the total confirmed cases reported from the district to 11.

Among the new patients are a 47-year-old woman and her 50-year-old husband who had come in contact with a British national in his Sector 135office, and another 35-year-old man who had returned from Burkina Faso. Authorities say the three have been isolated in hospitals in the district and their condition was stable.

The couple are residents of a Noida sector 137 society, while the man is from Zeta-1 area of Greater Noida.

In case of the couple, Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officier Dr Anurag Bhargava said,“The Briton had in flown from London in the third week of March for an audit and met the man at his office. We suspect that the woman got infected through her husband who had also got in contact with 19 others -- from Delhi-NCR-- working at the firm. We are tracing all of them to put them under quarantine and to see if they develop any symptoms.”

The woman was the first to show symptoms and her samples were tested on March 22. Health officials had also taken samples of her husband and adult daughter. While the husband’s results came positive on Tuesday, that of the daughter are still awaited.

Health officials are also trying to track down the Briton who had by then left for London and will be getting in touch with the UK high commission.

“A few residents claimed that the Briton visited the society during his three-day stay in India. We are confirming their claims,” said Prasoon Dwivedi, sub-divisional magistrate, Dadri.

The couple has been admitted in Government Institute of Medical Sciences, while their daughter is under quarantine at the government hostel.

The administration also sanitised the sector 137 society, which was sealed from 2 pm on Tuesday till 10 am on Thursday.

In case of the 35-year-old patient, he had returned from Burkina Faso, West Africa via Turkey on March 18. His sample was collected on March 22. He has been shifted to the Super Speciality Children Hospital in Sector 30, Noida.

The Zeta-1 society has been locked down from till Thursday 7 pm pending sanitisation. All residents have been asked to stay inside their houses.

“Both the societies have been locked down for two days as per the orders of the district magistrate,” said Dwivedi.

The district magistrate has sealed the district borders till April 15 as precautionary measure to control spreading of COVID-19 virus. Officials have made it clear that any violation of the order will call for a legal action under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

By Tuesday evening, the health department had tracked 1062 travellers, 1717 person were under the surveillance, 363 samples were collected, 259 reports have come negative, 11 positive cases were found while 93 reports are awaited.