Three of a gang, which looted ‘at least 100’ showrooms in NCR, held; SUVs, branded goods recovered

The Ghaziabad police late Sunday night arrested three persons, said to be part of a gang of thieves, who allegedly claimed to have targeted at least 100 showrooms in the national capital region during the last three-four years. Police said they recovered four vehicles, including a Safari SUV and a Scorpio SUV, besides Rs 15 lakh, and branded goods and accessories worth Rs 50 lakh, from the possession of the three suspects.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajvir Singh, 24, Sanjay Arora, 39, and their accomplice Anju, the wife of another suspected gang member Sachin Kumar, who is on the run. Police said they were arrested from Moradabad.

According to the police, one of the SUVs they allegedly used in a robbery at Vaishali had received a dent during the heist. Police said they tracked SUVs with dents and traced it to Rajvir’s, after which the gang was arrested.

Police said the gang had allegedly been targeting showrooms and fleeing with items such as laptops, branded clothes, cameras and other costly items.

“As part of their modus operandi, the gang would first search for showrooms on the internet and procure information and estimation of valuables that they could steal. They would then conduct a recce of the location in person and would target the spot later at night. They used SUVs to ferry the stolen goods,” Ravi Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram), said.

In order to escape police checking during night and to ward off any suspicion, Sachin had roped in his wife Anju to help the gang flee, the police said. “Anju would sit in the car while the gang members performed thefts. Seeing a woman in the car, the police would lower down the guard and allow the car to go unchecked. Farman, the mastermind of the gang, is lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi and his share would be handed over to his wife. The items they robbed from showrooms were sold at lower prices in the open market,” the officer added.

Police said they have also come to know about properties of the gang members which they purchased in Ghaziabad and Noida and are trying to trace them for further legal action.

The gang members allegedly used crowbars and wire cutters to cut through the shutters and windows of the showrooms and escaped after bundling valuables items in their car, the police said. They added that the gang also had a habit of allegedly taking away the recording devices of the CCTV cameras whenever they looted a showroom.

Police said that they had targeted a computer showroom in Vaishali a couple of months ago, besides a showroom in Hauz Khas in south Delhi.

They added that Rajvir was residing in Noida’s Sector 45 and allegedly spent lavishly on food after robbing showrooms and getting his share. Sanjay is a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana. Police said they have come across 18 cases against the two so far.

