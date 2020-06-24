e-paper
Home / Noida / Three of high-rise held for assaulting security guards

Three of high-rise held for assaulting security guards

noida Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:42 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Police arrested three residents of a highrise in sector 74 on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting guards of the society.

The incident occurred around 2 am in Supertech Capetown society. According to other residents, the men were inebriated at the time of the incident.

“They were trying to get out of the society. There was a girl also with them and she had first started arguing with the guards who had stopped them from leaving at that hour (curfew between 9pm to 5am due to the Covid-19 pandemic). The matter soon escalated and the men took out some bats and sticks they had in their vehicle and started assaulting the guards unprovoked,” said Arun Sharma, president, Apartment Owners Association of the society.

The incident happened at the main gate patrolled by almost eight guards who reported the matter to the police and society officials. A team from sector 49 police station rushed to the spot and took the men into custody.

The suspects were identified as Gautam (20), Abhinav (22) and Sandeep Vijay (34). Police said there were others also with them, but were not involved in the assault.

“Two guards were injured after which the three were booked under section 151 of the criminal procedure code (preventive arrest),” said senior sub-inspector, Rajneesh Tyagi, sector 49 police station.

Based on the complaint of the guards, an non-cognizable report was also registered against the suspects under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of trust) of the Indian penal code.

