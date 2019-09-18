Two arrested following police encounter in Noida

noida

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:31 IST

A 28-year-old man was injured, following an encounter with a team of the crime branch and Sector 24 police, after which he and his 19-year-old accomplice were arrested. A stolen motorcycle was recovered from the men.

The suspects were identified as Mantosh Jha from Bihar, and Yogendra, a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar. Jha, who currently lives in the Salarpur area, was injured in the encounter. According to the police, they were stopped during a routine check when the encounter took place.

“A checkpoint had been set up in Sector 54. The duo, who was riding a motorcycle, was stopped for checking around 10pm. However, they started to flee and fired at the police team. In the retaliatory firing, Jha was hit by a bullet in the leg,” Ramphal, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

He said that Yogendra managed to flee from the spot but was nabbed during further checking from the same area around 12.20am. Jha was taken to the district hospital for treatment, the police said.

The police said that the arrested men have extensive criminal records. “Jha has multiple cases of robbery, loot, as well as cases under the Gangster Act registered against him. He has also gone to jail previously. Yogendra also has a criminal history and we are working on identifying more cases against them,” the SHO said.

The suspects were booked for attempt to murder as well as under the Arms Act. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle from them (a case for which is registered at the Sector 20 police station), along with two countrymade pistols and live cartridges.

The police suspect that the duo was in the area to commit a crime. “It seems that they were planning on robbing cash from a liquor shop in Dankaur and that is why they were in the area,” superintendent of police (city), Vineet Jaiswal, said.

