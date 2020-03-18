e-paper
Two arrested for raping 22-year-old neighbour

Two arrested for raping 22-year-old neighbour

noida Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:58 IST
Two men were arrested by Phase 2 police for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman last year and then circulating objectionable photos of her on social media. One of the suspects was arrested Monday and the other on Tuesday.

The woman’s mother had filed a complaint in December against the two suspects.

The duo had allegedly abducted the woman, raped her and then also photographed her. The police said based on the mother’s complaint, they had registered a case under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 376d (gang-rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) against the suspects who had been on the run since December.

“One of the suspects, who is from Baghpat, was arrested on Monday near the NSEZ area while the other suspect, who is from Ghaziabad, was arrested from near the Phase 2 bus stand on Tuesday,” Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 police station, said.

The police said the woman knew the suspects who lived in her neighbourhood.

During the investigation, the police found that the duo had circulated objectionable photos of the woman on social media after which sections of the IT Act were added in the FIR.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man from was arrested by Sector 24 police Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from her house on March 6.

“The girl’s father had filed a complaint against the suspect. The girl was found at the Morna bus stand from where the suspect was also arrested. As the girls is a minor, sections of prevention of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act were also added to the charges,” Rameshwar, station house officer, Sector 24 police station.

Police officers said the girl was sent for a medical examination and they were waiting to record her statement.

