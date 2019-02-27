Two arrested in Greater Noida for confining, raping sister-in-law

Four days after police booked two persons for allegedly gang raping a 21-year-old woman, the two suspects were arrested on Monday evening in Dadri of Greater Noida.

The identity of the suspects has been withheld to protect the identity of the woman as they are her brothers-in-law.

According to the police, the two suspects belonged to Pandavar village in Bulandshahr, from where they were arrested by a team of Dadri Police. The officer added that the suspects had left their rented accommodation in Omicron- II society of Greater Noida and had fled to Bulandshahr.

“After a first information report was lodged in the case, a police team arrested the duo from Bulandshahr. They were booked under sections 376 D, 342, 328 and 323 for gang rape, wrongful confinement, causing hurt by means of poison and voluntarily causing hurt, respectively, of the Indian Penal Code,” Ram Sen Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said

“Both the suspects were produced before the magistrate and sent to jail,” the police officer added.

The incident came to light on Friday when the woman’s brother approached the police.

The woman’s brother alleged that she was being gang raped by her two brothers-in-law since the last 20 days and that he rescued her from the house on February 20. The woman, from Aligarh, had married a Bulandshahr-based man nearly two years ago. Her husband passed away a month ago due to prolonged illness.

“After her husband’s demise, we requested his family to kindly send my sister back to Aligarh but they refused and said she will live with us,” the brother of the woman said.

“Nearly 25 days ago, the family started living at a house in Dadri. They refused to let us talk to her. When we asked, they made excuses and said that she is ill and cannot speak to us,” her brother said.

“We couldn’t take it anymore and finally rescued her from the house on February 20. She then informed us that her husband’s younger brother and his sister’s husband raped her multiple times during this time after making her consume sleeping pills,” he added.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 03:21 IST