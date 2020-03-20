e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Two arrested in Jewar for sexual assault, murder of specially abled boy

Two arrested in Jewar for sexual assault, murder of specially abled boy

noida Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons were arrested for the sexual assault and murder of a 15-year-old specially abled boy in Jewar Thursday.

One of the suspects, also a specially abled person, was the victim’s friend, the police said. He had taken the boy to an isolated location where he and another accomplice raped the boy and murdered him.

According to the police, the victim lived with his family members in a locality in Jewar town. Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the victim’s family members filed a missing person complaint at the Jewar police station Wednesday. The family members said the boy had gone missing around 3pm. The police registered a case under Section 363 (abduction) of the IPC and launched an investigation into the matter.

Singh said during the investigation, police questioned some local people and scanned CCTV footage of cameras installed in the neighbourhood. The police came to know that the boy was last seen with Irfan (20) and Sahil (22), at Modalpulia in Jewar.

“Irfan, also a specially abled person, was known to the boy. The police detained the two persons and during questioning, they admitted to having murdered the boy after sexually assaulting him,” Singh said.

The suspects revealed that they had lured the child to meet a friend, and they had boarded a bus for Tappal. They took the boy to a jungle in Tappal area where they raped him. “Fearing that the victim would disclose the matter to family members, the two suspects strangled him and smashed his head with bricks. The suspects dumped the body at the spot and returned to the village,” a police officer said.

The police took both the suspects to the spot and recovered the body. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and report is awaited. We have also added Sections 377 (unnatural sex) Section 302 (murder), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and Section 5/6 of POCSO Act against the accused. They were produced in court and later sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said.

The family members also protested and demanded stringent punishment for the suspects. Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh visited the victim’s kin and assured them speedy justice in the case.

top news
Covid-19 Live Updates : Madhya Pradesh reports 4 cases; 3 from same family
Covid-19 Live Updates : Madhya Pradesh reports 4 cases; 3 from same family
TMC MP Derek O’ Brien self-isolates after coming incontact with BJP MP Dushyant Singh
TMC MP Derek O’ Brien self-isolates after coming incontact with BJP MP Dushyant Singh
Janta Curfew: No passenger trains to originate from midnight on Saturday
Janta Curfew: No passenger trains to originate from midnight on Saturday
Covid-19 outbreak: Crackdown begins, Punjab gym owner arrested
Covid-19 outbreak: Crackdown begins, Punjab gym owner arrested
‘Tell Indians to stay put, don’t panic’: Jaishankar to envoys over Covid-19
‘Tell Indians to stay put, don’t panic’: Jaishankar to envoys over Covid-19
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Coronavirus: ‘The right step’-Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move
Coronavirus: ‘The right step’-Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News