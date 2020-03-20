Two arrested in Jewar for sexual assault, murder of specially abled boy

noida

Two persons were arrested for the sexual assault and murder of a 15-year-old specially abled boy in Jewar Thursday.

One of the suspects, also a specially abled person, was the victim’s friend, the police said. He had taken the boy to an isolated location where he and another accomplice raped the boy and murdered him.

According to the police, the victim lived with his family members in a locality in Jewar town. Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the victim’s family members filed a missing person complaint at the Jewar police station Wednesday. The family members said the boy had gone missing around 3pm. The police registered a case under Section 363 (abduction) of the IPC and launched an investigation into the matter.

Singh said during the investigation, police questioned some local people and scanned CCTV footage of cameras installed in the neighbourhood. The police came to know that the boy was last seen with Irfan (20) and Sahil (22), at Modalpulia in Jewar.

“Irfan, also a specially abled person, was known to the boy. The police detained the two persons and during questioning, they admitted to having murdered the boy after sexually assaulting him,” Singh said.

The suspects revealed that they had lured the child to meet a friend, and they had boarded a bus for Tappal. They took the boy to a jungle in Tappal area where they raped him. “Fearing that the victim would disclose the matter to family members, the two suspects strangled him and smashed his head with bricks. The suspects dumped the body at the spot and returned to the village,” a police officer said.

The police took both the suspects to the spot and recovered the body. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and report is awaited. We have also added Sections 377 (unnatural sex) Section 302 (murder), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and Section 5/6 of POCSO Act against the accused. They were produced in court and later sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said.

The family members also protested and demanded stringent punishment for the suspects. Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh visited the victim’s kin and assured them speedy justice in the case.