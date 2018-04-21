Two cases of hanging found in Noida and Greater Noida, police to determine if they were suicides

A man’s body was found on Saturday hanging from a tree in the Sector Beta-1 Park in Greater Noida, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ramanand Tiwari, a resident of Kanpur. He was staying at a rented accommodation and used to work in a company in Greater Noida, they said.

His body has been sent for post mortem.

Police said whether it was suicide or murder would be known once the post mortem is completed.

In Naya Gaon in Noida’s Phase-2 area, a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Aligarh.

Police said when his wife returned home after work, she found his body hanging from the fan.

She informed the police and the body was sent for post mortem, they said.