Two held for stealing car of ex-judge’s son

Two men were arrested by the Knowledge Park police on Friday and Saturday for their alleged involvement in robbing the son of a retired judge of his car on September 12. The car was also recovered.

The son of a retired judge from the Ranchi High Court, Vishal Saurabh, was going to celebrate his birthday with friends when he was allegedly held hostage and robbed of his Maruti Zen car. Originally from Gorakhpur, the family now resides in the AWHO society in Kasna, Greater Noida.

“Vishal is a student of Sharda University. Around 1.30pm, the two accused, Sachin (25) and Kapil (30), hijacked his car outside the university. Vishal was with a female friend at the time. They were both held hostage at gunpoint by Kapil who drove the car and Sachin, who followed them on a motorcycle. The victims were bound and gagged. The two accused took turns driving the car and kept switching between the car and the motorcycle,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural), said.

The SP said the accused drove around the whole day. “It was around 10.30pm when the victims were eventually let go near Silver City society in Surajpur. The accused fled with the car. During this time, they made Vishal pay to fill the petrol tank, withdrew ₹5,000 from his account and bought beer with his money, which they consumed. Vishal was also beaten by them multiple times,” Jaiswal said.

The police said that Sachin, has at least two robbery cases against him in Noida.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 04:35 IST