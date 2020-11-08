Two injured while trying to escape police custody

noida

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:57 IST

Greater Noida: Two men who had been nabbed by Noida police were injured on Sunday morning allegedly while trying to escape from police custody during evidence gathering, said the police.

The suspects, Zeeshan and Waseem, both in their early twenties, are from Ghaziabad. According to the police, they had been nabbed on Saturday night for their alleged involvement in meat smuggling.

Police said that they were wanted in two cases from the intervening nights of October 29-30 and October 30-31 and were nabbed on Saturday night following tip offs.

“Sunday morning we were taking them for evidence gathering. At the 130 metre road, they injured a sub-inspector in order to flee from the spot. However, the other police personnel chased them and the duo was injured while they were being recaptured,” said Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

All three injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after which the suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to Jail.

Police officers said that they have recovered knives as well as tranquilliser injections based on the directions of the suspects.

Police added that the suspects are allegedly part of a larger gang, of which at least four other members are absconding. Efforts are on to look for them, said the police.

Police officials also said that the gang operates locally in the NCR.

“They mostly target stray animals on roads. They would use injections to knock them out and then steal meat, leaving the carcass out in the streets and then they would sell the meat locally,” said the SHO.

He said that the gang has allegedly been active for years. They have an extensive criminal history and have also gone to jail on previous occasions for similar offences, said police.