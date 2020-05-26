Two liquor vends in Noida sealed for overcharging customers

noida

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:16 IST

The district excise department sealed two model liquor shops in Noida on Tuesday for allegedly selling alcohol over its maximum retail price.

Excise officials said they posed as customers and conducted inspections at liquor stores in Haibatpur village in Bisrakh, Noida on Tuesday. The found a beer shop and a store selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) selling liquor at higher prices. “Both the shops were charging ₹20 extra for every bottle. We have sealed the stores and asked the owners to give an explanation within the next seven days failing which their licenses could be suspended,” said RB Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said they will continue such inspections. “We will continue to inspect liquor vends. Selling liquor at price higher than the maximum retail price is unethical and will not be tolerated,” Singh said.

Ever since the sale of liquor resumed in the city on May 4, many customers had lodged complaints with the excise officials for being overcharged by various liquor vends. Currently, out of 481 registered liquor hops in the district, only 371 outlets have opened, while the remaining are in containment zones.