Two murder suspects arrested in Noida

noida

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 23:57 IST

The Noida police, on Wednesday, arrested two murder suspects in two separate cases. In the first case, suspect Abhay Kumar was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in 2013. He allegedly suspected her of being in an extra-marital affair, police said, adding that the second arrest was made in connection with the murder of a businessman in 2017.

Gautam Budh Nagar superintendent of police (city) Ankur Aggarwal said, “Kumar, a native of Aurangabad in Bihar, used to live with his wife in Noida. He had suspected that his wife was intimately involved with another man. The suspect murdered his wife by smashing her head with bricks and fled the spot.”

Following the incident, the Sector 24 police had registered a case and announced a reward of ₹50,000 for his arrest.

Aggarwal said that on Wednesday, the police received information that the suspect was somewhere near Sector 34 Metro station. Based on the information, a police team reached the spot and arrested him.

In the second case, suspect Sandeep was arrested for allegedly killing a businessman on December 2, 2017, in Noida’s Phase 3. The SP said that the suspect Sandeep is a resident of Mainpuri.

The police said the suspect along with four accomplices—Ajit, Diwan, Mona and Lambu—had allegedly attacked a businessman in an attempted robbery in 2017.

“The victim was stabbed multiple times and he died in a hospital. The police had registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The four suspects were arrested while Sandeep went absconding,” he said.

The police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest.

“The suspect was arrested from Garhi roundabout in Phase 3. The police have also found a country-made pistol from his possessions,” he said.

Both the suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.