Home / Noida / Undertrial rape suspect dies in Luksar jail

Undertrial rape suspect dies in Luksar jail

noida Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: A 31-year-old under-trial rape suspect died following a bout of chest pain in Luksar jail in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning. The suspect, who was from Meerut, was rushed to Noida’s district hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Satya Prakash, jailer, Luksar, said that the man used to live in a rented accommodation with his wife in Noida. “The Sector 24 police had arrested him on June 24, 2020 on a complaint of rape filed by his wife. He was arrested and sent to jail. He was an under-trial prisoner in the rape case,” he said.

Prakash said that in the morning, the man had complained of severe chest pain. “We arranged for an ambulance and rushed him to the district hospital at 8am. However, he was declared brought dead at the hospital,” he said.

The man’s name is being withheld as it may lead to identifying the rape victim.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the medical report is awaited. We have informed his family about the incident. We will also recommend the administration order a magisterial probe into the matter,” he said.

The Luksar jail, spread across 90 acres, was opened in April 2014. The jail has 55 women inmates and 2,800 men inmates, and around 100 barracks equipped with CCTV cameras.

