UP cabinet approves Aqua Line extension to Greater Noida west

noida

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:58 IST

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, on Tuesday, approved 14.95-km-long extension corridor of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line comprising nine stations from Noida Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is likely to start work on phase 1 this month.

“The work on new project, to be implemented with an investment of ₹2,682 crore, will begin after taking necessary approvals from the Centre,” said minister for industrial development Satish Mahana in Lucknow while briefing mediapersons about the cabinet decisions.

The project will be funded by the Government of India, Uttar Pradesh government and the authorities of Noida and Greater Noida.

According to the detailed project report (DPR), submitted in December 2016, the first phase of 9.15-km length will have five Metro stations—Sector 122, Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Ecotech and Greater Noida Sector 2—will be developed. In the second phase of 5.8-km length, four Metro stations—Greater Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector 10, Greater Noida Sector 12 and Knowledge Park V—will be developed.

NMRC executive director PD Upadhyaya said Aqua Line’s Sector 51 station will become an interchange for the extension corridor. “There will be no station in Sector 71. The existing Sector 51 station, adjacent to Sector 71, will work as an interchange,” he said.

Upadhyaya said the NMRC will start the development works from this month. “We hope to complete the first phase by 2022. This corridor will help residents of Greater Noida West and surrounding villages commute. We hope to get around one lakh ridership on this corridor because there are around 10 lakh residents in the area,” Upadhyaya said.

An extension corridor from Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida is expected to connect the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Greater Noida west (Noida Extension), which has around 3.5 lakh under-construction housing units of which around 40,000 are occupied as of now.

Reacting to the development, Gaur City resident Amarjeet Rathore said, “At present, people mostly use their cars for travelling to Greater Noida West. This leads to heavy traffic jam at Gaur Chowk, Parthala Chowk and other places during peak hours. This Metro corridor has been our long-standing demand and we had also started a Twitter campaign a few months ago. We are happy that this project will be developed now.”

The NMRC commenced operations of the Aqua Line, comprising 21 stations from Sector 51 in Noida to Depot station in Greater Noida, on January 25 this year. This corridor has 15 stations in Noida and six stations in Greater Noida. The corridor is 29.707-km-long with a completion cost of ₹5,503 crore.