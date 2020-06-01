UP government releases guidelines for opening of offices, social distancing a must

noida

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:46 IST

The Uttar Pradesh health department has issued guidelines for commercial, industrial and other offices to follow standard operating procedures as they slowly decide to resume operations under Unlock 1 — under which all kinds of businesses are being allowed to start operating phase-wise. All the firm owners will have to ensure that workers wash hands, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing, among other measures, in order to protect against Covid 19 infection.

Amit Mohan Prasad, principal secretary of Uttar Pradesh government’s health department has asked all district magistrates — including Gautam Budh Nagar — to ensure compliance of guidelines in order to prevent the spread of Covid 19 infection.

“The nationwide lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is being lifted in phases to allow offices to start functioning again. As a result, work is being resumed at construction sites, work places and at offices. Contact among workers will now increase as will the risk of spread of the infection. Therefore, precautions are required to be exercised at all workplaces,” said Amit Mohan Prasad principal secretary with UP government.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration also said that it was geared up to implement the instructions of the state government.

“We have issued instructions asking people to follow all instructions at workplace and at offices,” said Suhas LY district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The instructions, which are to be followed, include washing of hands for workers, providing sanitizers, thermal screening, sanitization of touch points like door handles, taps, lift buttons, maintaining distance of two yards between workers and social distancing during lunch breaks, among other steps.

“The workers need to wear masks, greet with namaskar instead of shaking hands, stop sharing tobacco products at workplace, avoid touching mouth or nose and taking care of other basic hygiene. The workers are advised to inform the health department immediately if they suffer from fever or cough,” said Prasad.

The UP government has asked the owners of industrial units to maintain a register of all employees, along with mobile numbers so that the health department can contact in case of an emergency. Pregnant women have been advised not to be allowed to resume work during this time so that they can stay away from the infection. In a 100 seater bus, only 50 workers can travel, said the guidelines. If workers are found positive with Covid-19, then the office or unit in question will be shut down for 24 hours. And all workers will be put in 14 days quarantine.

“We have advised all factory and industrial unit owners to follow the guidelines strictly so that we manage tokeep workers safe at their workplaces,” said Vipin Malhan, president of Noida Entrepreneur association (NEA), a group of industrial units.