Waiver on power bill of waste-to-compost machines

The Noida authority has decided to partially waive off charges on electricity consumption by waste-to-compost machines for the first two years in residential areas, being run by residents’ welfare associations (RWA), in the city. This comes after a demand for a complete waiver of charges by RWAs and apartment owners’ associations (AOA) on these machines, which convert compost out of green waste in housing complexes.

The machines had been provided by the authority to RWAs and AOAs. The latter had taken up the responsibility to run these facilities. “The authority has decided that it will not charge for 50% of electricity consumed by these machines in the first year of installation. This means 50% electricity bill be paid by the authority and remaining 50% to be paid by the RWA in the first year. While in the second year, the authority will pay 25% of electricity bill while 75% will be paid by the respective RWA,” Rajeev Tyagi, general manager of the Noida authority, said.

From third year onwards, the RWAs and AOAs will have to foot the entire bill. The associations, however, had demanded a 100% waiver on electricity bills on fully automatic waste-to-compost machines, claiming that they do not have funds and were doing a social welfare job. But the authority wants RWAs to contribute in the move aimed at treating green waste in a proper manner at various generation points across the city.

According to the scheme, the authority has roped in seven RWAs, which are operating waste-to-compost machines at their respective complexes. The authority has borne 75% of the cost of the plant, while 20% was funded by corporates under corporate social responsibility (CSR) and 5% of the cost was footed by the respective RWA. A waste-to-compost machine can cost anything between ₹12 lakh to ₹26 lakh. The authority is encouraging housing societies to get involved in the compost-making drive to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in various landfills across the district for treatment.

The authority has installed waste-to-compost machines in sectors 14A, 8, 47, 15A, 82, 93 and 35. The authority also aims to set up these machines in other residential areas across the city.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 02:29 IST