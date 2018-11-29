Wanted criminal, on the run for 12 years, held after encounter

Police have arrested the leader of D-13 gang, who was on the run for the past 12 years, after an encounter in Sector 127 of Noida. The encounter occurred around 8pm on Tuesday at Pusta road near Shani temple intersection, the police said.

According to police, Taj Mohammad, the gang’s leader who was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his head, was shot in the leg and nabbed.

The shootout began when a team of Expressway police station intercepted a car in which Taj, along with his associate, was travelling.

Taj is a native of Surajpur in Greater Noida and was living in Delhi for the past many years, the police said.

“We had set up a check post at Sector 127 Shani intersection when around 8 pm, two men in a Swift Dzire car approached us. When we asked the vehicle to stop, the men opened fire at the police party. We also fired in self defence in which Taj was shot in his leg,” said Hansraj Bhadoriya, station house officer, Expressway police station.

“His accomplice managed to escape during the gunfight, leaving the vehicle behind. We then took Taj to the district hospital at Sector 30,” the police officer added.

Police have seized a countrymade pistol, live ammunition and Swift Dzire from the spot.

Taj was booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder

According to the police, Taj is involved in numerous cases of dacoity and robbery in residential colonies of Greater Noida.

“The gang consists of 10-13 members who are involved in several cases of loot, dacoity and robbery. Taj was wanted in several cases of loot for the past 12 years. He was living in Delhi under the fake name of Imran,” said Bhadoriya.

Taj was first booked under gangster’s act in 2005.

The station house officer of Surajpur police station, Munish Chauhan said, “We have a district level crime record bureau which ‘brands’ criminal gangs according to the serial number. So, the gang led by Taj was branded as D-13 in 2005 at Surajpur police station when gangster act was lodged against the accused.”

According to officials, the police are on the lookout for the Taj’s accomplice, who managed to flee from the spot during the encounter.

Taj’s associate may also be involved in several cases of robbery and loot, the police said.

